Why 'Texas Forever' is more than an album title for Hudson Westbrook

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook's already working on sharing his success with his hometown.

The Stephenville, Texas, native will play a Nov. 1 benefit at Tarleton State University to help the Erath County Junior Livestock Association. Money raised will go toward rebuilding the facilities where members of the local FFA and 4-H chapters show their animals.

“People have heard that I showed pigs in high school from interviews and stuff, but what a lot of them don’t know is that I was extremely involved in FFA throughout high school," he says. "I served as president my senior year."

"Getting up every morning before school to tend to my show hogs taught me a thing or two about discipline," he continues. "I wouldn’t trade my time in FFA for anything, and I’m grateful to already be in a position to give back to my hometown and my community in this way. These are my people!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Hudson's Texas Forever Tour stops in Shreveport, Louisiana, Friday night as his breakthrough hit, "House Again," nears the top 15.

