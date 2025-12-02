'Wild Woman' 'Whirlwind': Is Lainey Wilson about to duet with Aerosmith?

Lainey Wilson Hosts ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville airing November 19 on ABC; streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Robbie Klein)
By Jill Lances

Worlds collide! The CMA entertainer of the year may be singing with a legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

The bad boys of Boston, Aerosmith, are teasing a new version of a song that appears on their new top-10 EP, One More Time.

"A 'Wild Woman' feature coming soon," they wrote on Instagram. "There was a cowgirl who loved this song so much that we had to add her on! Can you guess who?"

The post doesn't name the cowgirl, but it includes a photo of a cowboy hat that looks an awful lot like the Charlie 1 Horse hat that Lainey designed as part of her collection with the brand.

The Aerosmith EP is a collaboration with rising British rocker Yungblud. He commented on Aerosmith's post, "Let's ride." That could also be a Lainey clue: She recorded a song called "Let's Ride!" with The Wiggles for their March 2025 album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up – With Friends!

So far, there’s no word on when Aerosmith and Yungblud will be releasing the new take on “Wild Woman.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

