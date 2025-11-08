Woman arrested after being found hiding in walls of business

Woman found hiding in business wall (Geneseo Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

GENESEO, Ill. — A woman was arrested after first responders found her in the walls of an Illinois business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 5, around 5:24 p.m., a business owner in Geneseo, Illinois, reported hearing a loud noise coming from the ceiling or attic of their business, according to Geneseo police.

Police checked but could not find the source of the sound.

TRENDING STORIES:

At around 6:10 p.m., the business owner heard additional noises coming from a different area.

Officers began checking the business again, along with businesses on the same block.

During that search, officers reported hearing whispering and movement.

At 6:36 p.m., officers were able to speak to the person and determined they were between the interior walls of a business.

The fire department was called and helped safely get the person out.

An investigation found that multiple businesses in the area had damage to a potential access point on their shared roof.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Caleigh Gottsche for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!