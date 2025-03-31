You can blame his mama for the 'Springsteen-ness' of Jackson Dean

If Jackson Dean's sound seems a little bit different than your typical country artist, he says there's a reason for that.

"My family has a big musical palate, so we can go from, like, Aretha Franklin to Xavier Rudd and John Butler Trio and all that," he explains. "Of course, classic country, David Allan Coe, Hank Junior, Waylon [Jennings], Merle [Haggard], all those guys. And also, all the classic rock, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC."

The man behind "Fearless" and "Don't Come Lookin'" recalls his parents each had a particular favorite.

"Daddy was blues, like Howlin' Wolf, Robert Cray. Mama was a big [Bruce] Springsteen fan," Jackson says. "So there's a little bit of 'Springsteen-ness' about it — all over the place. We're just lovers of really great music, so we can kinda go anywhere."

Jackson's currently taking his "Springsteen-ness" to the states, before heading overseas for an extensive trek in April. Meanwhile, his latest hit, "Heavens to Betsy," continues its climb up the country chart.

