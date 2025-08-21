'You Had to Be There' is Megan Moroney's proof country music dreams come true

By Stephen Hubbard
Megan Moroney's latest hit chronicles the seemingly impossible trip from the cheap seats at a Kenny Chesney concert to standing right beside the superstar onstage several years later.
For Megan, the journey she describes in "You Had to Be There" started when she was going to the University of Georgia.
"The first verse is a flashback to 2018," she explains. "I bought Kenny Chesney tickets to go see him in Atlanta, Georgia, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I had nosebleed seats. We were all in college just having a good time. And seven years later, I’m onstage with him. I’m opening for him, and that’s kind of what the second verse is."
Megan takes it a step further with the song, recording her first collab with Chesney.
"Then Kenny comes in," she continues, "and yeah, I just wrote this song about being on tour with him and how grateful I am for the experience and how there was magic in the air, like, you literally had to be there."

You can witness the friendship that continues between the two in the video they shot for the song. Meanwhile, Megan's also making a solo trip up the chart with her single "6 Months Later." 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

