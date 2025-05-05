'you look like' a winner: Ella Langley picks up another ACM

Academy of Country Music
By Stephen Hubbard

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards don't take place until Thursday, May 8, but Ella Langley's already picked up her second award.

Reba McEntire delivered the news that "you look like you love me" won the trophy for visual media of the year as Riley Green brought Ella out during his headlining set at Country Thunder in Tampa, Florida, Friday night.

On April 25, Miranda Lambert surprised Ella with the news she'd been named new female artist of the year. Riley won the ACM new male trophy back in 2020.

Going into Thursday night's show, "you look like you love" is in the running for single, song and music event of the year. Ella was also this year's most-nominated artist, having won two of her eight noms so far.

