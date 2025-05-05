'You miss what you don't have': Rascal Flatts are happy to be back at the ACM party

There's little doubt about it: For a period of time, Rascal Flatts owned the ACM group category, winning seven years in a row from 2002 to 2008.

This year, on the strength of their Life is a Highway Tour, their new album and their current hit with Jonas Brothers, "I Dare You," they're back in the running.

"I think once you start being nominated a bunch and you start winning 'em all the time, that's really easy to get used to, you know?" lead singer Gary LeVox says. "And it just goes to show that you miss what you don't have. And we are truly honored and humbled."

This is the trio's first nomination since 2016.

"It just became so normal for us to not be in there anymore and it was a great way to wake up," Jay DeMarcus says of the morning the noms were revealed. "It was a fantastic way to start the day."

"Some might think if you win it, you’ve won it, and that’s past you," Jay adds, "but it’s very, very humbling to have those things continue to happen in your career."

Rascal Flatts are set to play "What Hurts the Most" with Backstreet Boys during the 60th ACM Awards, which stream live on Prime Video Thursday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

