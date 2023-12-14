You'll likely find Ashley McBryde with an old hymnal on Christmas

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

A church hymnal has been a longtime staple in Ashley McBryde's family's Christmas traditions — not just any hymnal, but an old one.

"My mother and I, and my sister if she's around, we get together and sing. We sing out of an old church hymnal," Ashley shares. "We kind of always end up doing that for some reason."

Walking down memory lane, Ashley also recalls the time she received a Christmas gift that left her in tears.

"I cried. I was just a little pip-squeak. I got a Teddy Ruxpin and I thought that was the end all be all," recounts the "One Night Standards" singer. "I still love Teddy Ruxpin."

You can catch Ashley performing "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" with violinist Lindsey Stirling on CMA Country Christmas, airing Thursday, December 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

