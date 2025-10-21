Your first look at Lainey Wilson in 'Reminders of Him'

You can catch a glimpse at Lainey Wilson's first big-screen role in the new trailer for Reminders of Him.
The movie's based on Colleen Hoover's 2022 bestseller of the same name, and follows the successful adaptation of her book It Ends with Us in 2024.
Reminders of Him also stars Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham and The West Wing's Bradley Whitford. It's set to open in theaters March 13, 2026.
Lainey made her acting debut in season 5 of Yellowstone, in a role creator Taylor Sheridan wrote specifically for her. Reminders of Him is her first time in a major motion picture.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.