Zac Brown Band drops ultimate summer jam, "Tie Up"

Zac Brown Band has released a summery, feel-good track, "Tie Up."



Co-authored by frontman Zac Brown, the song's all about unwinding and slowing things down with friends.



"You wanna tie up, put your feet in the water/ Pop a cold top, just float like a bobber/ And it don't matter if you're MasterCraft/ Or you're Bass Tracker, it don't matter/ Tie up, koozie up a can/ Put a little sun on that farmer's tan/ Leave your troubles on the bank and your gas in the tank/ Just worry 'bout what's in your cup/ And tie up," goes the breezy chorus.



"There's a little spot on Lake Lanier called 'Cocktail Cove' that we actually mention in the song. Growing up fishing and being on that lake was a big part of my childhood," Zac shares of his North Georgia upbringing. "We wanted to give our fans the ultimate summer jam and are looking forward to playing it on the road."



"Tie Up" was preceded by Zac Brown Band's latest studio album, The Comeback, which dropped in 2021 and released the deluxe treatment in 2022.



Coming up, Zac Brown Band will join Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour. Tickets and the full tour schedule can be found at zacbrownband.com.

