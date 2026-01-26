Zac Brown Band expands their sphere with summer/fall tour

Following their December/January dates at Sphere Las Vegas, Zac Brown Band is taking their show on the road.

The Love & Fear Tour, named for their eighth studio album, will kick off July 17 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wrap Nov. 21 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Along the way, they'll play notable venues like Boston's Fenway Park, New York's Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"I can't wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere," Zac Brown says. "Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Feartour is all about big energy – our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We're ready to bring it!"

Grace Potter, Brothers Osborne, Old Crow Medicine Show and Fitz and the Tantrums will join them at different times on the trek.

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

