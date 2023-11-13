Zac Brown Band's live covers album features Steven Tyler, John Mayer + more

Zac Brown Band has released From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, their debut album of live covers.

The 13-track project features performances from the past 10 years that were recorded in various iconic venues. Joining the band is a multi-genre list of superstars, including Steven Tyler, John Mayer, Marcus King, Darrell Scott and Mark O'Connor Band.

Most recently, Zac Brown Band teamed with Alan Jackson to perform "Pirates and Parrots" as a tribute to their longtime friend Jimmy Buffett at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Coming up, the group will join Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour. For a full list of dates, visit zacbrownband.com.

Here's the From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers track list:

"Bohemian Rhapsody" (Live at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK, 09.25.2015)

"Baba O’Riley" (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 08.20.2016)"

"Enter Sandman" (Live at Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL, 09.14.2014)

"Sabotage" (Live at Windy City Smokeout, Chicago, IL, 7.16.2023)

"Sweet Emotion" feat. Steven Tyler (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 08.09.2015)

"Whipping Post" feat. Marcus King (Live at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN, 10.17.2021)

"Margaritaville" (Live at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC, 10.05.2023)

"It's A Great Day To Be Alive" feat. Darrell Scott (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)

"Eleanor Rigby" feat. Darrell Scott & Mark O’Connor Band (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)

"With a Little Help From My Friends" feat. Darrell Scott & Mark O’Connor Band (Live at Fenway Park, Boston, MA, 06.16.2018)

"Neon" feat. John Mayer (Live at the Southern Ground Music and Food Festival, Nashville, TN, 09.22.2012)"

"Use Somebody" (Live at Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, 08.25.2019)

"The Way You Look Tonight" (Live at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA, 06.04.2016)

