Zach Top travels 'South of Sanity' in new video

The Aug. 29 arrival of Zach Top's second album is still more than a week away, but you can check out the new music video for the track "South of Sanity" now.

So far, it's the only preview of Ain't in It for My Health save for its radio single, "Good Times & Tan Lines."

The Washington native keeps it pretty simple in the "South of Sanity" video, which intersperses shots of him playing the song in the mountains with scenes from the road.

If you're looking for something more elaborate, check out the "Good Times & Tan Lines" video, which comes complete with a party on the lake and some impressive footage of Zach wakeboarding.

Here's the complete Ain't in It for My Health song list:

"Guitar"

"Good Times & Tan Lines"

"When You See Me"

"Splitsville"

"Between the Ditches"

"Flip-Flop"

"Livin' a Lie"

"Tightrope"

"I Know a Place"

"She Makes"

"South of Sanity"

"Like I Want You"

"Country Boy Blues"

"Lovin' the Wrong Things"

"Honky Tonk Till It Hurts"

