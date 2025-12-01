Zach Top's got good jeans — and he's launching them soon

We'd never lie: Zach Top is getting his own denim line.

He's teaming with Kimes Ranch for the new collaboration; the first piece, the ZTKR01 jean aka the "Zach," is the first release from the collection. They'll be available at the Kimes Ranch Booth inside the Las Vegas Convention Center during the National Finals Rodeo in Vegas. You can also get them online at kimesranch.com starting Thursday.

"I’m thrilled to finally share the jeans I’ve been wearing every day for over a year, on stage, on the road, and back home," Zach says in a statement.

He adds, "We wanted something that looked good, felt right, and endured the miles and moments that come with this life. These jeans have been with me through it all, and I can’t wait for y’all to try them.”

The Vegas branch of Blake Shelton's Ole Red will host a launch event for the jeans on Dec. 11 that will be open to the public. Future pieces from the collection will arrive in 2026.

