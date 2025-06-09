Zach Top's here for 'Good Times & Tan Lines,' but he 'Ain't in It for [His] Health'

Zach Top debuted his new radio single, "Good Times & Tan Lines," Sunday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on the closing night of CMA Fest 2025.

It's the first taste of his second album, Ain't in It for My Health, which is set to arrive Aug. 29.

Zach's debut, Cold Beer & Country Music, featured his recent #1, "I Never Lie," and was nominated for ACM album of the year. He also took home the new male artist trophy.

This summer, he joins Dierks Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour.

