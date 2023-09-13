Old Dominion and Megan Moroney sing CAN’T BREAK UP NOW live for the first time

All Star Jam 2023

K92.3 Orlando wrapped up it’s 28th annual All Star Jam Monday night at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

This year’s lineup featured Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block.

The show is unique to other country festivals and shows because the artists perform a guitar-pull show, trading off songs and playing together.

On Monday night Old Dominion and Megan Moroney shared the stage during the second set and performed CAN’T BREAK UP NOW live for the first time ever!

Check out the full performance below!

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney sing CAN'T BREAK UP NOW live for the first time at All Star Jam

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!