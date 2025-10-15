Bengals place TE Gesicki on IR

Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Mike Gesicki #88 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown after a catch in the fourth quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are placing tight end Mike Gesicki on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

The 30-year-old is suffering from a pectoral injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

He suffered the injury in the Bengals’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Being put on the IR means he’ll miss at least four games.

Gesicki is in his eighth year in the NFL and his second with Cincinnati.

He’s played all six games this season, catching eight passes for 61 yards.

