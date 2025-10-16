NFL week six: top five, bottom five, and fantasy picks

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 14: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Week six of the NFL is in the books, so here are my top five and bottom five teams, along with some fantasy picks going into week seven! To rank the teams, I took into consideration the team record, average point differential, which is the average points scored minus the average points against, as well as the strength of schedule (courtesy of teamrankings.com) through week six.

Top Five

At number five, I’ve got the defending champ, Philadelphia Eagles. Philly sits at 4-2, still holding the number one spot in the NFC East. However, they’ve lost their last two games against the Broncos and the Giants, respectively. Philly has had the 2nd hardest strength of schedule through six weeks, and the 11th toughest remaining schedule according to tankathon.com. Three teams in the top five have tougher remaining schedules.

At number four, we’re going west coast with the L.A. Rams. The Rams, also 4-2, are in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West. However, the Rams have wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans, who are ranked one and two respectively in average point differential. Their only two losses are against other 4-2 teams in the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. They have the eighth toughest remaining schedule.

Sitting comfortably at number three are the 4-2 Detroit Lions. They have the most wins in their division. However, the Green Bay Packers, due to a tie, have one less loss (also one less win), so the Lions hold the number two spot in the NFC North. Nevertheless, in my power rankings, they’re ahead of Green Bay. The Lions have the fourth best average point differential while having played the seventh toughest schedule thus far. They do, however, have the overall toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Taking it to another Bay area, sitting at 5-1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have climbed up to number two in these rankings! They’re clearly the best team in the NFC South through six weeks and are likely going to win that division for a record fifth-straight time. They’ve accomplished this while playing the fifth-toughest schedule thus far, but have the ninth-easiest remaining schedule moving forward.

The best team in the NFL through six weeks has got to be the 5-1 Indianapolis Colts. They’re the only team with an average point differential exceeding the double digits (13). They have, however, had the fourth easiest schedule thus far, and have the fifth toughest remaining schedule, so we’ll see if they can keep the top spot.

player here Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks in the field before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Bottom Five

At number five (fifth worst), the 1-5 Miami Dolphins weren’t expected to win a Super Bowl ahead of the season, but they’ve made or flirted with the playoffs every year under head coach Mike McDaniel. No one expected them to be this bad, but it seems that Miami and McDaniel are headed to a breakup sooner rather than later. Miami has the eighth worst average point differential, but the fifth easiest schedule moving forward. If Tua Tagovailoa can stop throwing his teammates under the bus, and McDaniel can stop pretending to be the players’ friend and get some discipline in that locker room, then maybe the Fins can salvage this terrible start.

Number four goes to the 1-5 New Orleans Saints. They’ve had an easier schedule than Miami and the fifth worst average point differential. They’re also the third most penalized team in the league. It doesn’t appear as if they’re going to turn it around.

Third on the bottom five are the 1-5 Cleveland Browns. They signed a long-term lease in any bottom five list. This franchise has been to the playoffs three times this millennium... The own the third worst average point differential. They also have the third easiest remaining schedule.

The second worst team in the league thus far are the 1-5 Tennessee Titans. After starting 0-4, they beat the Arizona Cardinals by one point in week five. One point is all the separates them from being winless. They have the second worst average point differential in the league, and along with the Browns are the only teams on this list with double digit negative average point differentials.

Last on this list are the New York Jets. Less than two weeks after former Jets QB, Mark Sanchez was stabbed and then arrested, the 0-6 Jets are still winless. They have the sixth worst average point differential in the league. They’ve had the 14th easiest schedule thus far, but also have the fourth easiest remaining schedule. They’ve got to win one soon. Maybe they’ll beat the Browns on Nov. 9th?

Vikings Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin from left, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrate after winning the NFL football game between Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Ian Walton) (Ian Walton/AP)

Fantasy Picks

Looking for a TE? With Brock Bowers out, and should he remain out, Raiders TE Michael Mayer should be able to repeat his week six performance where he put up five catches for 50 yards and TD.

Need a WR? The Tampa Bay Bucs relied on Kameron Johnson to secure a victory in week six vs the 49ers. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were out, and Emeka Egbuka went down during the game, but Johnson stepped up with four catches, 64 yards, and a TD. Godwin will be out and Egbuka and Evans are both questionable. If all three receivers are out, Johnson could have a big game with all the volume.

If you gave up on Aaron Rodgers as a fantasy QB option after his disastrous spell with the Jets (duh... the Jets), maybe it’s time to reconsider. The 4-1 Pittsburgh Steelers have the sixth easiest remaining strength of schedule, and with Rodgers having gotten a good amount of reps with his receivers after six weeks, his fantasy numbers moving forward should improve.

Is your kicker on a bye week? If Eddie Pineiro is available, pick him up! He’s likely better than your kicker anyway, ranked by Sleeper as the #2 fantasy kicker through six weeks.

More WR options! Rashee Rice is officially back from suspension, and with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like they’ve woken up, now is a perfect time to scoop him up. He’ll likely reprise his WR1 position if not this week, then next. Patrick Mahomes loves him some Rice.