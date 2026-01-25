Historic winter storm moves into region; heavy snow expected through Sunday

DAYTON, OH — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now for the entire region until noon on Monday.

It has been a long time since the Miami Valley has seen snow like we’re about to see this weekend.

Between tonight and Sunday night, widespread totals of 10-15 inches of snow are likely, and some areas may even exceed 15 inches.

The last time Dayton saw around 15 inches of snow at one time was back in March of 2008.

This snowstorm will likely rival some of the benchmark storms, such as the Blizzard of 1978.

If we see at least 12.5″ of snow in Dayton, this snowstorm will be a Top 5 all-time snowfall for the region.

Extreme cold is set to follow.

We will have highs in the teens and lows at or below zero through at least next Saturday.

