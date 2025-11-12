Clear skies tonight could set the stage for viewing Northern Lights

It will be cold too.

WEATHER
By Austin Chaney

DAYTON, OH — High pressure was in control of the weather across the Miami Valley today. This got us back to the sunshine and back to milder temperatures. Highs made it to around 50 which helped melt much of the snow away.

The Northern Lights put on a show last night and we’ll have another shot at seeing them TONIGHT in the Miami Valley. Storm Center 7’s Austin Chaney breaks down the best time and how to watch for the Northern Lights LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Heading into tonight, we’ll keep a mostly clear sky around. The most interesting thing tonight will be the possibility again to see the northern lights. Tonight is night two of a solar storm. If tonight is anything like last night, we are in for a treat.

Once it gets dark, go outside, look north, and see what’s out there! If you can’t see it with the naked eye, you may be able to see it through your phone camera in night mode.

Looking ahead, our next chance for rain will come through on Sunday with a cold front. Only a few light showers are expected. Better rain chances arrive on Tuesday.

