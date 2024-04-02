LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain moving through this morning; Severe storms expected today

Tuesday AM Weather: April 2, 2024 A potential exists for a severe weather outbreak across the Miami Valley between 3PM and 10PM today!

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region now until 8 p.m. tonight.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Logan, and Shelby counties until 11:45 a.m. today.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Champaign and Clark counties until noon today.

A Flood Warning has been issued until Thursday morning for the Great Miami River in Sidney.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 2 p.m. on Thursday for the Great Miami River in Troy.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 2:36 a.m. for the Mad River in Springfield.

Stay with News Center 7 throughout the day to stay weather aware. We’ll have Storm Center 7 updates as conditions warrant and on News Center 7 at Noon and this evening beginning at 5:00.

SPC- Severe weather outlook for Tuesday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Flood Watch through Tuesday evening Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Severe weather outbreak possible Tuesday

Flooding risk remains through Tuesday night

Colder air returns to the Valley

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Storm threats today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

TUESDAY: A substantial severe weather risk exists for the Miami Valley on Tuesday, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. The Storm Prediction Center is including the entire Miami Valley in an Enhanced (Level 3) to Moderate (Level 4) risk for severe storms.

After morning rain exits, there will be a break in activity until Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorm energy through 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., we do expect strong to severe storms to develop and organize quickly. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Severe weather possible today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder with rain showers mixing with snow showers by the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain or snow showers continuing. Staying cloudy. Chilly with highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible. Still cool with highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a bit milder with higher in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: (ECLIPSE EVE!) Partly cloudy and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: (TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE) Some morning showers and clouds. Some clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday AM 7-Day: April 2, 2024 A stormy day expected before a cool down and overall quieter weather settles in!

©2024 Cox Media Group