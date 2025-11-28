Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of weekend snow

MIAMI VALLEY — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties, as well as Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties in Indiana. This goes into effect at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

TIMELINE: Snow is likely to move in Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. The heaviest snow will occur Saturday evening into the very early morning hours on Sunday. Some warmer air will get pushed northward and allow for a mix of rain and snow or a changeover to all rain for parts of the Miami Valley into Sunday morning.

Some lower confidence exists with just exactly how much of the Miami Valley gets the mix or plain rain. As the system passes by, some lingering light rain or snow showers are possible Sunday morning before precipitation ends as temperatures fall. We should be generally drying out into Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Snow Forecast

ACCUMULATION: Widespread 2-4 inches of snow looks likely for the area highlighted in dark blue. 1-2″ further south.

TRAVEL IMPACTS: Road conditions will turn snow-covered and slippery as snow gets going Saturday around midday and lingers into the overnight hours. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour will create reduced visibility. Even as we change to a mix or plain rain, we do expect some slushy spots to persist while temperatures warm, and travel may remain a bit slow for a while. Into Sunday morning, we should see some overall better conditions on treated surfaces, but those to the north could have a couple slick spots remaining where snow falls heaviest prior to the changeover.

