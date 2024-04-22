In Brief: Netflix backing Kim K's 'Calabasas', and more

Deadline reports Netflix has won a competitive bidding war for the series Calabasas, an adaptation of Via Bleidner's book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now, which Kim Kardashian is executive producing. Calabasas follows Via, a 16-year-old Midwestern girl who's forced to adapt to the fast-paced, superficial world of Calabasas High after her family moves to Los Angeles ...

CBS has axed the sophomore dramedy So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, currently in its third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They join Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola on the network's cut list, along with Blue Bloods, which is in its final season, but will air its last episodes in the fall. The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawai'i are still waiting to hear their fates ...

Meg Bennett, who served as both an actress and writer on the soap operas General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, died April 11 of cancer, her family tells Deadline. She was 75. Bennett began her career in 1975 on Search For Tomorrow, playing the role of Liza Walton on several episodes ...

