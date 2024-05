Jordan Knight

Weeknights & Sundays 7 PM - Midnight

I was born and raised just south of Boston MA until I was 21 years old. (YES I did have a Super thick Boston accent and I do still occasionally say “Wicked”.) I’ve been in radio since 2003, on 13 stations, In 7 states (MA, IL, IA, ND, VT, FL, OH) and couldn’t be more grateful to be able to do what I love for a living.