We all have those movies that we could watch over and over.

“High Fidelity” is one of those movies for me.

It hit theaters March 31st 2000.

The film revolves around Rob Gordon who is played by John Cusack.

He owns a record store, was a club DJ and is having issues in his love life.

Jack Black is one of his co stars.

The movie is hysterical, in case you never saw it.

Check out the trailer and some scenes below.

Be careful, there is some NSFW language.