Ten country artists reveal their biggest splurge purchases

Some of your favorite country artists revealed the most expensive purchases they have treated themselves with in a series of interviews with Taste of Country.

Chayce Beckham: a lawn mower

“I bought this ride-on lawn mower the other day. I’ve wanted one since I was a little kid and I was driving back to the house and it was in the back of the truck and I was like, ‘I did it.’ I like the old school John Deere cup cadets and I got one of those.“

Bailey Zimmerman: His people

“I spend my money on my people because without them, where are we at, ya know? I can buy my mom a house, I think, soon.”

Chase Rice: an Airstream

“I got an airstream last year — I love camping. I’ve taken two or three trips in it already and I’ve already written a couple songs in it. I think I wrote ‘Key West & Colorado’ on a trip. So, it’s already gonna pay for itself if I keep writing songs in it.”

Dustin Lynch: an airplane

“It doesn’t feel real still. I don’t have any nice cars or anything, but then I remind myself, ‘Dude, you’ve got yourself a sweet hot rod sitting in the hanger.”

Dylan Scott: a farm

“I don’t splurge very often, I’m gonna be honest with you. But you know, probably the biggest splurge purchase, I bought a farm last year. I’ve waited a long time to do that. It’s kind of crazy, your priorities change when you get older. You’re like, ‘Oh I’m gonna buy a big Corvette or something.’ The older I get, I just want a piece of land and a nice house on it to live happily ever after.”

Jackson Dean: a camera

“I bought a camera the other day. I bought a little Fuji Film X-S10 and took it out to Stagecoach with me. Took a whole bunch of photos. It has 16 different settings of different film emulators and oh my God, it was awesome.”

Jordan Davis: a boat

“A boat — a fishing boat. That was like the first thing that I got after my first single. I haven’t seen it in awhile — just because we’ve been busy — but I think it’s still there.”

Parker McCollum: a car

“I don’t think I’ve made it yet; I haven’t bought any ‘I made it’ purchases yet. I don’t know. I always wanted a Corvette ZO6 manual since I was a little bitty kid, so I bought one of those about a year ago.”

Lainey Wilson: Land

“I did buy me some land on the outskirts of Nashville and I’m planning on doing some stuff to it. Maybe building a barn, maybe buying a few horses. It’s really exciting to think that I’m just right around the corner from getting back to the things that made me me growing up.”

Luke Combs: watches

“Probably watches, man, that’s probably the biggest thing I would say. For the most part, I’m pretty reigned in, ya know? I’ll go on an Amazon shopping spree every once in a while, get a bunch of canned Gatorade, or something like that.”







