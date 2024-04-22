Win Tickets To Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift: The pop superstar, shown during her first show at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 7, flew back to the United States in order to attend Super Bowl LVIII. (Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Listen to GAMETIME on New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody just after 8am this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Let’s Sing Taylor: A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift at Rose Music Center on June 1st! You will also win a family-four pack of tickets to Kings Island!









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. [4/22/24] – [4/26/24]. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive that morning’s prize package. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409