Posted: September 04, 2018

Gary Allan is coming to Troy

See him along with Dillon Carmichael at Hobart Arena on Friday, November 16th

Gary Allan is coming back to the area for one night only on Friday, November 16th. If you’d like to see him along with Dillion Carmichael here is all the info you need:

  • Date: Friday, November 16th
  • Time: 8:00 p.m.
  • Location: Hobart Arena in Troy
  • Ticket prices: $32, $45, $72
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, September 7th at 10 a.m.
  Get tickets
  • Map of Hobart Arena:

