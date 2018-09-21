Now Playing
Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett to headline Country Concert '19

September 21, 2018

Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton, and Thomas Rhett to headline Country Concert ‘19

See them along with Dustin Lynch and many more on July 11th, 12th, and 13th in Fort Loramie, OH

The folks at Country Concert ‘19 just announced who is headlining next year’s festival and they are all some artists everyone will recognize. Here’s all the info we know about Country Concert ‘19 right now:

  • Dates: Thursday, July 11th, Friday, July 12th, Saturday, July 13th
  • Times: TBD Each day
  • Location: Fort Loramie, OH
  • Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 19th
  • Ticket Prices: TBA
  • Get tickets info, camping info and more at CountryConcert.com

Country Concert ‘19’s Lineup:

  • Thursday, July 11th
    • 10 pm: Kid Rock
    • Many more to be announced
  • Friday, July 12th
    • 10 p.m. Chris Stapleton
    • Many more to be announced
  • Saturday, July 13th
    • 10 p.m. Thomas Rhett
    • 8 p.m. Dustin Lynch
    • Many more to be announced

  • Map of Country Concert ‘19

