The folks at Country Concert ‘19 just announced who is headlining next year’s festival and they are all some artists everyone will recognize. Here’s all the info we know about Country Concert ‘19 right now:

Dates: Thursday, July 11th, Friday, July 12th, Saturday, July 13th

Thursday, July 11th, Friday, July 12th, Saturday, July 13th Times: TBD Each day

TBD Each day Location: Fort Loramie, OH

Fort Loramie, OH Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 19th

Ticket Prices: TBA

TBA Get tickets info, camping info and more at CountryConcert.com

Country Concert ‘19’s Lineup:

Thursday, July 11th 10 pm: Kid Rock Many more to be announced

Friday, July 12th 10 p.m. Chris Stapleton Many more to be announced

Saturday, July 13th 10 p.m. Thomas Rhett 8 p.m. Dustin Lynch Many more to be announced

