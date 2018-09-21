The folks at Country Concert ‘19 just announced who is headlining next year’s festival and they are all some artists everyone will recognize. Here’s all the info we know about Country Concert ‘19 right now:
Dates: Thursday, July 11th, Friday, July 12th, Saturday, July 13th
Times: TBD Each day
Location: Fort Loramie, OH
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 19th
Ticket Prices: TBA
- Get tickets info, camping info and more at CountryConcert.com
Country Concert ‘19’s Lineup:
Thursday, July 11th
- 10 pm: Kid Rock
- Many more to be announced
Friday, July 12th
- 10 p.m. Chris Stapleton
- Many more to be announced
Saturday, July 13th
- 10 p.m. Thomas Rhett
- 8 p.m. Dustin Lynch
- Many more to be announced
Map of Country Concert ‘19