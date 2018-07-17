Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 13, 2018

Reba McEntire is coming to Columbus

See Reba live in concert at The Ohio State Fair on Thursday, July 26th 

Comments
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 09: Reba McEntire speaks onstage at the Celebrity Fight Night's Founders Club Dinner on March 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Emma McIntyre
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 09: Reba McEntire speaks onstage at the Celebrity Fight Night's Founders Club Dinner on March 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Tickets are almost sold out to see Reba at the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fair. 

  • Date: Thursday, July 26th 
  • Time: 7:00 PM 
  • Location: Ohio State Fair  
  • Ticket Prices: $55, $65 
  • Get Tickets  

Map of Ohio State Fair 

Watch Reba’s music video “Turn On The Radio”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation