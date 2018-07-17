Sign in with your existing account
Reba McEntire is coming to Columbus
See Reba live in concert at The Ohio State Fair on Thursday, July 26th
Emma McIntyre
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 09: Reba McEntire speaks onstage at the Celebrity Fight Night's Founders Club Dinner on March 9, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)
Tickets are almost sold out to see Reba at the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fair.
Date: Thursday, July 26th
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Ohio State Fair
Ticket Prices: $55, $65
Get Tickets
Map of Ohio State Fair
Watch Reba’s music video “Turn On The Radio”
VIDEO
