Tedeschi Trucks Band, Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope are coming to Cincinnati

See them all in concert at PNC Pavilion on Friday, June 19th in Cincinnati

Tedeschi Trucks Band’s increasingly successful Wheels of Soul tour returns to the road in 2019 for one of the most anticipated concert events of the summer. Kicking-off June 29th in the Grammy-winning group’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, the 5th annual amphitheater run welcomes special guests Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope. The five-week slate of 24 shows includes another two-night stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks, following 8 straight sell-out performances at the renowned venue, and includes a stop at PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, OH on Friday, July 19th.

  • Date: Friday, July 19th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: PNC Pavilion
  • Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $149
  • Tickets go on sale: Friday, December 14th at 11 a.m.
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of PNC Pavilion

 
 
