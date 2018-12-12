Tedeschi Trucks Band’s increasingly successful Wheels of Soul tour returns to the road in 2019 for one of the most anticipated concert events of the summer. Kicking-off June 29th in the Grammy-winning group’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, the 5th annual amphitheater run welcomes special guests Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope. The five-week slate of 24 shows includes another two-night stand at Colorado’s Red Rocks, following 8 straight sell-out performances at the renowned venue, and includes a stop at PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, OH on Friday, July 19th.

Location: PNC Pavilion

Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $149

Tickets go on sale: Friday, December 14th at 11 a.m.

