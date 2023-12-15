K99.1FM’s 35th Birthday Bash

K99.1FM's 35th Annual Birthday Bash

K99.1FM is turning 35 years old in 2024 and we want to celebrate our birthday with YOU!

Our 35th annual birthday bash is happening on Saturday, June 15th at Venue Thirty Eight in London, Ohio with Chris Janson and more artists that will be announced soon.

Concert Details

Date: Saturday, June 15th

Saturday, June 15th Time: Gates open at 5 PM

Gates open at 5 PM Location: Venue Thirty Eight - 4630 SR 38 SW, London, OH 43140

Venue Thirty Eight - 4630 SR 38 SW, London, OH 43140 Tickets go on sale Friday, December 22nd at 10 AM

There is a special ticket presale happening for K99.1FM listeners on Thursday, December 21st from 10 AM to 10 PM. Just visit THIS LINK and use the K99.1FM presale password DRUNKGIRL

and use the K99.1FM presale password PURCHASE TICKETS

Map of Venue Thirty Eight

©2023 Cox Media Group