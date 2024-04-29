Win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Kings Island

2024 opening weekend at Kings Island Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Kings Island is now open K99.1FM has your free tickets! Register below to win a family four-pack of tickets to Kings Island in 2024.

Click here for details on what’s new at the park this year and to buy season passes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/22/2024 – 5/26/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive 4 tickets to Kings Island (ARV: $340). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409


On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!