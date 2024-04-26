Chris Stapleton covers Tom Petty's "I Should Have Known It"

Chris Stapleton's rock side takes center stage with his cover of Tom Petty's "I Should Have Known It."



The track was originally released in 2010 as part of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' album Mojo.



Chris' electrifying rendition is the latest preview of an upcoming all-star tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty. Arriving June 21, the 20-song project features Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, George Strait, Wynonna Judd and more. It's available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty:

"I Should Have Known It" by Chris Stapleton

"Wildflowers" by Thomas Rhett

"Runnin' Down A Dream" by Luke Combs

"Southern Accents" by Dolly Parton

"Here Comes My Girl" by Justin Moore

"American Girl" by Dierks Bentley

"Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Lady A

"I Forgive It All" by Jamey Johnson

"I Won't Back Down" by Brothers Osbourne

"Refugee" by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

"Angel Dream No.2" by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

"Learning To Fly" by Eli Young Band

"Breakdown" by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

"Yer So Bad" by Steve Earle

"Ways To Be Wicked" by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

"Mary Jane's Last Dance" by Midland

"Free Fallin'" by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

"I Need To Know" by Marty Stuart And His The Fabulous Superlatives

"Don't Come Around Here No More" by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

"You Wreck Me (Live)" by George Strait

