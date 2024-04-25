Lainey teams with Charlie 1 Horse for new Western hats

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson's making country and Western hats cool again, y'all.

The country superstar announced Thursday that she's teamed up with Charlie 1 Horse for a new line of Western hats.

"Watching y'all come out to the shows in your bells and hats only cemented my decision that we needed a special line just for all the cowgirls and cowboys out there lookin' to make a statement with their look," Lainey shares on Instagram.

"It has been such a joy working with @charlie1horse to put together this collection of hats for y'all and they're finally live! Can't wait to see y'all rockin' them on the #CountrysCoolAgain tour here soon," she says.

You can shop the Lainey Wilson x Charlie 1 Horse hat collection now at charlie1horsehats.com.

For tickets to Lainey's upcoming Country's Cool Again Tour, head to laineywilson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

