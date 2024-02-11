Jimmy Butler taking leave of absence from Heat because of a death in his family

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Jimmy Butler is taking a leave of absence from the Miami Heat to deal with a death in his family. He's absent for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat announced Butler's leave in a statement on Sunday.

"Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member," the statement reads. "Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate."

The Heat didn't provide further details nor offer a timeline for Butler's return.

Butler's averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 50% from the field and a career-high 44% from 3-point distance this season. The Heat entered Sunday at 28-24, good for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have games against the Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday), Philadelphia 76ers (Wednesday) and New Orleans Pelicans (Friday) this week.