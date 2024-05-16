New York Giants reveal 'Century Red' uniforms ahead of franchise's 100th season

The New York Giants will commemorate their 100th season in 2024 by wearing special "Century Red" uniforms for "up to two games" next season.

Introducing 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒅



Our 100th Season commemorative uniform will be worn up to two times this year pic.twitter.com/E0aArfsaOW — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

Sort of a Montreal Canadiens meets Michigan Wolverines vibe here.

According to the team, this uniform design was the culmination of a two-year process that will take fans back to the franchise's early years. The blue and white striped red socks are from the Giants' inaugural 1925 season. The red jerseys with blue accents are from their 1933 NFL Championship-winning season; and the blue and red winged helmet honor their 1938 title.

The tan pants date back to the Giants' first season in 1925 after Tim Mara bought the team for $500.

"The Century Red uniform puts a modern twist on some of our earliest uniforms and is worn to honor the players who laid the foundation of Giants football," Giants director of creative services Doug Murphy said via ESPN. "Having previously brought back a lot of our more recent uniform combinations, we meticulously researched past Giants uniforms to ensure historical accuracy. We are proud that this uniform is a part of our 100th season celebration."

Inspired by our history, built for today pic.twitter.com/wt8THJky3k — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2024

The Giants will also wear a special "100 Seasons" patch on their jerseys. The logo used is in the shape of the Polo Grounds, where the franchise first played in 1925. The zeros in "100" are in the outline of old Giants Stadium. Finally, "the player is overlaid on a football, which is named 'The Duke' in honor of Wellington Mara and features eight laces to symbolize the team's eight NFL championships."

The Giants did not announce which two games during the 2024 season they will wear these uniforms. It would make sense against a historical rival such as the Dallas Cowboys (Week 4), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 7) or the Washington Commanders (Week 9).

The Minnesota Vikings will be the Giants' Week 1 opponent on Sept. 8 at MetLife Stadium.