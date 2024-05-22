Step into Luke Combs' world at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Think you know Luke Combs well? Well, you're about to know him even better through an upcoming exhibition titled Luke Combs: The Man I Am.



Launching July 11 at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the exhibit will display various stage wear, tour memorabilia, set lists, instruments, childhood memorabilia and more to chronicle the North Carolina native's life journey and rise to fame.



Notable items include the dollar bill from Luke's first paying gig at Boone's Parthenon Café, the manuscript of "Six Feet Apart," and the Columbia PFG shirt and Swamp Assassin ball cap he donned for his 2016 "Hurricane" music video.



"Once I decided I wanted to do music as a career, it didn't matter if it was for 100 people or 1,000 people, I just wanted to be playing Country Music for anyone who would listen. If I could have enough fans to call it a job, I was set," Luke shares in a press statement.



"Other than that, I never dreamed of being featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, much less having my own exhibit; that was beyond my wildest dreams. But honestly, it's all a credit to my fans, family, songwriters and team," he continues. "I have only made it to where I am today because of them, and this honor is one of my most humbling yet. At my core I love Country Music and this exhibit is as prestigious of an honor as it gets."



Luke Combs: The Man I Am will be on display through June 2025.



For more information on the exhibition and Luke's CMA Theater performance on July 11, head to countrymusichalloffame.org.

