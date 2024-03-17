2 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, DC, shooting

D.C. shooting: File photo. Two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting in the nation's capital early Sunday. (Kali9/iStock )

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed and five others were wounded early Sunday during a shooting at a recreational facility in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. EDT near the intersection of 7th Street and P St. Northwest near the Kennedy Recreation Center, WUSA-TV reported.

During a news conference, police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that all of the victims were adults and two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WJLA-TV.

#Update Shooting Investigation: Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll provides an update on the seven people shot early Sunday morning near the intersection of 7th and P St, NW.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/JbOK6cGDkF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 17, 2024

The other victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Carroll said.

Their conditions were unknown, according to the television station.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or how many people opened fire, CNN reported. No arrests have been made.

3D Shooting Investigation in the 700 block of P Street NW. Lookout for B/M, average build, wearing light pants, blue shirt. Last seen on foot south bound on 7th Street NW. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 17, 2024

Kennedy Recreation Center is a facility run by Washington’s Department of Parks and Recreation, NBC News reported. It has been closed for improvements since August, according to the Department of General Services.

In a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said it is searching for one suspect.

“We’re asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department,” Carroll said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group