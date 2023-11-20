4 people, including 2 children, found dead inside Ohio home

Police did not release the ages of the victims or their causes of death.

Ohio family dead: Two adults and two children were found dead inside an Ohio residence on Sunday. (Chalabala/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LORAIN, Ohio — Four people, including two children, were found dead inside an Ohio home on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Lorain Police Department, police officers responded to a call about dogs running loose at a home in Lorain at about 10 a.m. EST.

Lorain Police Lt. Jacob Morris said officers found the home unsecured and entered the residence, WOIO-TV reported. Officers entered the home and found two adults and two children dead inside, according to WEWS-TV.

Police did not identify the victims or their ages, and no cause of death was given for any of them, according to WHIO-TV.

Officers said they are not looking at any outside suspects, WOIO reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!