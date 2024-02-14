Donna Kelce flies home from Super Bowl on Southwest Airlines; gets cheered on by crew, passengers

Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix) (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Kelce family had a big weekend in Las Vegas after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

After all the festivities, Donna Kelce, also known as Mama Kelce, took a flight on Southwest Airlines back home.

Southwest Airlines posted a video on Instagram with a crew member making a special announcement over the loudspeaker, the “Today” show reported.

“You’re on a very special flight. We are carrying a VIP this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody,” the crew member said in the video.

The passengers and crew members then erupted into cheers.

Even Mama Kelce raised her arm to prove that the crew member was telling the truth, “Today” reported.

“Congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the Chiefs. Well done, very proud,” the crew member added, according to People Magazine.

“And also, I have one thing to say,” he said. “Apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve got to fight for your right ….”

“To party,” which was finished by the passengers on the flight. It was part of the song Travis Kelce quoted after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023. He used it again after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship, according to People Magazine.

“We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game,” Southwest Airlines said on Instagram.

Donna Kelce the mother of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce.

