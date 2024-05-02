‘Drift off’: Airbnb lists the ‘Up’ house

Airbnb lists the ‘Up’ house LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky unveils Airbnb’s 2024 Summer Release in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Chesky introduced Icons, a new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Airbnb) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Airbnb)

Want to stay in one of the most iconic animated houses? Now, may be your chance!

Airbnb announced on Wednesday that it was working to expand its promotions under a new category called “Icons,” according to The New York Times. It is expected to become a permanent category filled with brand partnerships and celebrities.

“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination – until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement obtained by CNN. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”

The special listing is in honor of the 15th anniversary of the movie “Up,” according to Airbnb. “Up” is a popular animated movie from Pixar, the Times reported.

“Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes – and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico,” CNN reported.

However, the house doesn’t actually fly. It will be held up by a crane life about 50 feet off the ground, according to Chesky said, according to The Associated Press.

“I think we maybe won’t have them inside the house when we lift it, just for safety reasons,” he said.

The rental is hosted by Carl Fredricksen from the movie, according to Airbnb’s listing.

“I don’t always like visitors, but I guess it’s pretty nice to have them now that it’s just me and Dug. So, come stay in my cozy home I made with my dear Ellie. My greatest adventures have happened here, and I learned that the best ones are always with someone you love, so bring your pals to kickstart your very own Adventure Book and watch as my house drifts off before you depart,” the listing said.

To request your chance to stay at the “Up” house, you can visit Airbnb’s website.

