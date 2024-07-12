Final jackpots: Mirage Hotel and Casino to pay out $1.6M before closing

Closing jackpots FILE PHOTO: An exterior view shows The Mirage Hotel & Casino on December 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International has agreed to sell the Las Vegas Strip resort to Hard Rock International for USD 1.075 billion in cash. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Mirage Hotel and Casino is closing soon but not before it pays out its final jackpots.

The Las Vegas landmark will close on July 17 after 34 years in business but all those progressive jackpots that have been increasing over the years have to be won, according to Nevada Gaming Commission rules.

The Mirage opened in 1989 by Steve Wynn and at the time it was the first mega-resort on the Strip and was the world’s most expensive resort. It was also Wynn’s first major casino on the Strip, Fox Business reported.

The resort was known for its 40-foot man-made volcano, a dolphin habitat, a 20,000-gallon front-desk aquarium and Sigfried & Roy’s magic show, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Now all eyes and hearts are focused on cold hard cash instead of the amenities

There are still $1.2 million in slot jackpots and another $400,000 in table game jackpots that must be paid out from now until July 16, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The progressive slot jackpots have been happening every 30 minutes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting on July 9. July 12 and 13 the jackpots will be $250,000 each. On July 16, it will be a $100,000 jackpot.

To have a chance to win a person must be 21 or older and be a member of Mirage’s Unity card, using it while playing.

The drawings are all done randomly, “Good Morning America” reported. If a player swipes their Unity card within two minutes of a drawing they are eligible for that drawing.

Winners will get a voucher that they can redeem for cash.

Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Blackjack and Baccarat are the table games that are paying out the $400,000 money on Friday and Saturday.

Hard Rock International, the Mirage’s owners, announced the closing of the hotel back in May.

It will be redeveloped into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Mirage’s volcano will be replaced with an almost 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel, similar to one standing in Hollywood, Florida, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Hard Rock International said more than 3,000 employees will lose their jobs with the closing of the Mirage with the company paying out $80 million in severance, according to Fox Business.

The new resort is expected to open in 2027, The Wall Street Journal reported.

