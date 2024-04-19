Fire damages lodge used as Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’

Hotel fire The Timberland Lodge was damaged by fire. The Oregon historic landmark was used in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" as the Overlook Hotel. (Clackamas Fire/X)

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Fire damaged the Timberline Lodge in Clackamas County, Oregon overnight. While the hotel goes by the name Timberline, many may know it better by the fictional Overlook Hotel used in Stanley Kubrick’s film “The Shining.”

>> Read more trending news

The three-alarm fire was first reported by employees at the Mount Hood resort about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and in less than two hours, firefighters had it mostly knocked down, The Oregonian reported.

The fire at Timberline Lodge was declared under control at 11:12 p.m. The fire was kept to the roof & part of the attic, & didn’t spread any further. Crews are clearing the scene. The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting the investigation with the help of federal resources. pic.twitter.com/IRoTpyB0WV — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 19, 2024

A lodge spokesperson told the newspaper that it had been put out completely by 11:30 p.m., still, high winds in the area kept firefighters soaking the roof with water to make sure it didn’t rekindle.

No one was hurt and the fire was kept to the roof and attic. It is believed that embers from the chimney may have started the fire.

The lodge is a landmark in the Beaver State, built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s and named a historic landmark in 1977.

The hotel was used for exterior shots at the beginning of the 1980 Stephen King movie “The Shining,” TMZ reported. Some of the hotel’s interior was also used in the film. The famous hedge maze and loading doc scenes, however, were filmed at Elstree Studios in England, according to the lodge’s website, but the Timberland was recreated at the studio for the film shoot.

The room in the book, Room 217, was changed in the movie to a non-existent number — Room 237. But the hotel’s website said that Room 217 is still the lodge’s most-requested accommodation. But the is one caviate according to the website, “Rest assured, Timberline is not haunted!”

© 2024 Cox Media Group