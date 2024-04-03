Florida man accused of beating girlfriend’s 5-year-old son for watching ‘PAW Patrol’

Accused: Keyyun Bryant is accused of beating a boy because the child was watching an episode of "PAW Patrol." (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — A South Florida man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son because the boy was watching “PAW Patrol,” allegedly telling the child that the show was “for girls,” authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Keyyun Anthony Bryant, 36, of Miami, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation online records. He faces one felony count of child abuse, online records show.

The case stems from a Dec. 26, 2022, incident in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, WPLG-TV reported.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 26, 2022 at a home on Northwest Seventh Place in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

The witness said she and the child were watching the animated television series, which features six rescue dogs that use their talents to keep the town of Adventure Bay safe, when Bryant entered the room.

Police said that Bryant allegedly “grabbed the victim by the arm, neck, and hit him in the back of the head because the victim was in the ‘girls room,’” according to WPLG.

During a forensic interview, the victim allegedly told staff members at the University of Miami Child Protection Team that Bryant scratched the boy and “wrapped both his hands around his neck and told him he was going to take him to jail.”

Miami police detectives located Bryant on Tuesday, and the suspect denied the charges, WPLG reported.

According to police, Bryant told detectives he has watched over his girlfriend’s children when she went to work. He said the allegations against him were false, adding the child’s biological father “has lodged false allegations” against him on other occasions, according to the television station.

Bryant remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County as of Wednesday evening, online records show. No bail has been set.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!