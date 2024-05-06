Man accused of stealing 25 vehicles worth more than $1M, selling them in Mexico

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas

Accused: Federal officials have accused a Houston man of orchestrating a scheme to steal 25 vehicles and sell them in Mexico. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON — A Texas man is accused of concocting a scheme to steal 25 vehicles worth more than $1 million and then sell them in Mexico, federal authorities said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Kenneth Dwayne Westbrook, 29, of Houston, was arrested after an investigation the FBI’s Houston office.

According to investigators, Westbrook allegedly recruited people through Instagram and promised to pay them to rent vehicles for him, KHOU-TV reported. However, instead of returning the vehicles, Westbrook allegedly had them taken to Mexico, ignoring the pleas of the renters for their return, according to KPRC-TV.

Federal investigators claimed that Westbrook repeated the process with more than 25 vehicles, resulting in a loss of more than $1 million, the television station reported.

According to FBI Houston, Westbrook allegedly sold the vehicles to Mexican drug cartel members.

According to the news release, Westbrook could face a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison if found guilty, along with a potential maximum fine of $250,000 for each count listed in the indictment.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!