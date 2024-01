Discharged from hospital FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has left a London hospital nearly two weeks after having abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced Kate’s discharge, adding that she has returned home to Windsor, BBC News reported.

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024





