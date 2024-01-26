Trump defamation damages trial: Closing arguments begin

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court to attend his defamation trial in New York on Jan. 26, 2024. Lawyers in the trial are expected to give their closing arguments. Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages for defamation by Trump in a federal court in New York. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Closing arguments began Friday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation damages trial against former President Donald Trump.

The trial is focused on determining how much Trump will have to pay Carroll for statements he made in 2019, after she went public with allegations that he sexually assaulted her in a luxury department store in New York City in the 1990s. A judge last year found the statements to be defamatory after a separate jury found Trump liable for defaming Carroll in 2022 and sexually abusing her in 1996.

For compensatory damages, Carroll’s attorney seeks $24M

Update 11:20 a.m. EST Jan. 26: Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer representing Carroll, said her client deserves at least $24 million in compensatory damages to repair reputational harm and make up for emotional harm Trump caused her, CNN reported.

“The law says you can consider Donald Trump’s wealth, as well as his malicious and spiteful continual conduct,” Kaplan said, according to the news network. She added, “It will take an unusually high punitive damages award to have any hope of stopping Donald Trump to have a chance of allowing Ms. Carroll’s life to return to normal.”

Trump’s attorney is set to next give a closing statement.

Carroll’s lawyers ask for $12 million in damages for reputational harm

Update 10:55 a.m. EST Jan. 26: Attorneys for Carroll estimated that jurors should award their client between $7 million and $12 million in damages, basing the number on a model from Northwestern University Professor Ashlee Humphreys, NBC News reported.

Humphreys model was built from estimates of reputational harm suffered by Carroll as measured through social media, internet and television metrics, according to CNN. Attorney Roberta Kaplan said Carroll should get at least $12 million, citing her national reputation and Trump’s global audience, the news network reported.

Kaplan told jurors that after Carroll went public with her sexual assault claim, Trump responded “by trying to ruin her,” sparking “a tsunami of attacks” against her, ABC News reported.

“This case is about how to compensate Ms. Carroll for the harm Donald Trump’s original statements in June 2019 caused her,” Kaplan said. “This case is also about punishing Donald Trump for what he has done and for what he continues to do. It’s about punishing him for the malicious nature of his original attacks in 2019, and considering his continued attacks. This trial is about getting him to stop once and for all.”

‘His denials were all complete lies’: Carroll’s attorney begins closing statements

Update 10:30 a.m. EST Jan. 26: Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told jurors Friday in closing statements that Trump thinks “the rules don’t apply to him,” NBC News reported.

“Ms. Carroll did not make it up, the sexual assault happened and his denials were all complete lies,” she said. Later, she added that the former president “thinks with his wealth and power he can treat Ms. Carroll how he wants and will suffer no consequences.”

She urged jurors to “stick to the facts, to the evidence and to the law” despite “however unusual a case against a former president may seem,” according to CNN.

Trump appeared in court on Friday morning, but walked out of the room as Kaplan was giving her statement, ABC News reported. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll’s attorney, interrupted proceedings briefly to note his exit.

“The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom,” he said, according to ABC News.

Original report: Attorneys for Carroll and Trump will give closing statements one day after the former president briefly took the stand and addressed Carroll’s allegations, despite a warning from the judge against trying to relitigate the case, NPR reported.

“She said something that I considered to be a false accusation,” Trump said, according to The Associated Press. Later, he added, “I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency.”

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan told the jury to disregard Trump’s remarks.

The former president’s trial began last week, with a three-day delay beginning Monday after a juror got sick and because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he did not know Carroll and that she made up her allegations to sell copies of her memoir, which came out in 2019.

On the stand, Carroll said that Trump’s denials destroyed the reputation for honesty that she’d built after spending decades in magazine publishing, according to Reuters and CNN. She described death threats and online attacks she endured after going public with her allegations.

“I am here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened,” Carroll said, according to Reuters. “He lied, and it shattered my reputation.”

Last year, jurors awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. Trump has appealed the ruling.

