Watch Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley pick his tour outfits

Kane Brown's kicking off his In The Air Tour Thursday, and he's enlisted his daughter Kingsley to be his fashion consultant for the stage.



"got some help packing for tour," Kane captioned an Instagram Reel.



The video features Kane and Kingsley picking out outfits for his tour, with Kingsley being the main decider on what goes in Kane's suitcase and what doesn't.



"Is this one perfect? How about this this one?" Kingsley asks her dad as she picks out the black-colored outfits for him. "Yeah, I like those. Good pick," Kane replies.



But not every choice got a "yes" from Kane.



"Those are a little bright," Kane tells Kingsley as she picks up a pair of red socks.



After choosing all her favorite clothes, Kingsley and Kane put the folded clothes into pieces of luggage, all ready to follow Kane on tour.



"Say, 'We did it!'" Kane tells his 4-year-old, to which she echoes, "We did it!" "Say 'And that's how we pack,'" he adds. "That's how we pack," Kingsley says with a smile on her face.



You can watch the full Reel on Kane's Instagram.



For Kane's full In The Air Tour schedule, visit kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.