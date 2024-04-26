Frost Advisory for part of region this morning, warmer this weekend; Chance of showers return

A Frost Advisory is now in effect until 9 a.m. this morning for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Frost possible north early
- Locking in the warmth
- Occasional rain chances late week into next week
>>TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Sunny to start the day with temperatures rapidly warming into the 70s during the afternoon with clouds building, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.
Rain looks to hold off until after 5 p.m. and we may see a few thunderstorms into Friday night with no severe weather expected.
SATURDAY: A morning shower or storm is possible followed by some clearing and breezy.
Gusts 20-30+ m.ph. Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Breezy with gusts of 20-30+ MPH, warm, and partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Chances for a few more showers or thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
THURSDAY: Lower confidence exists here but a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible with highs again in the 70s.
©2024 Cox Media Group